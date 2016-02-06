Michael B. Jordan, Taraji P. Henson, Sanaa Lathan, & More Win at NAACP Image Awards! See The Full List!

So many of our favorite celebs hit the red carpet for the 2016 NAACP Image Awards last night!

Big winners of the night included Creed star Michael B. Jordan, Taraji P. Henson, and Sanaa Lathan!

In case you missed the show, we got ya covered.

Check out the nominees from the 10 big categories honored at Friday’s (Feb. 5) ceremony below:

Entertainer of the Year

Michael B. Jordan**WINNER

Misty Copeland

Pharrell Williams

Shonda Rhimes

Viola Davis

Outstanding Motion Picture

Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)

Concussion (Sony)

Creed (Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Dope (Open Road Films)

Straight Outta Compton (Universal)**WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Abraham Attah, Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Secret in Their Eyes (STX)

Michael B. Jordan, Creed (Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)**WINNER

Michael Ealy, The Perfect Guy (Screen Gems)

Will Smith, Concussion (Sony)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Lauren Keke Palmer, Brotherly Love (Flavor Unit)

Sanaa Lathan, The Perfect Guy (Screen Gems)**WINNER

Teyonah Parris, Chi-Raq (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Viola Davis, Lila and Eve (Samuel Goldwyn)

Zoe Saldana, Infinitely Polar Bear (Sony Pictures Classics)

Also Read: ‘Creed,’ ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ ‘Concussion’ Lead 47th NAACP Image Award Nominees

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)**WINNER

House of Lies (Showtime)

Key & Peele (Comedy Central)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)**WINNER

Don Cheadle, House of Lies (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers (HBO)

RonReaco Lee, Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Loretta Devine, The Carmichael Show (NBC)

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)**WINNER

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Wendy Raquel Robinson, The Game (BET)

Also Read: Anthony Anderson to Host NAACP Image Awards Through 2017

Outstanding Drama Series

Being Mary Jane (BET)

Empire (Fox)**WINNER

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Power (Starz)

Scandal (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

LL Cool J, NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Morris Chestnut, Rosewood (Fox)

Omari Hardwick, Power (Starz)

Terrence Howard, Empire (Fox)**WINNER

Wesley Snipes, The Player (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane (BET)

Kerry Washington, Scandal (ABC)

Nicole Beharie, Sleepy Hollow (Fox)

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (Fox)**WINNER

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)