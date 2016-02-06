Michael B. Jordan, Taraji P. Henson, Sanaa Lathan, & More Win at NAACP Image Awards! See The Full List!
So many of our favorite celebs hit the red carpet for the 2016 NAACP Image Awards last night!
Big winners of the night included Creed star Michael B. Jordan, Taraji P. Henson, and Sanaa Lathan!
In case you missed the show, we got ya covered.
Check out the nominees from the 10 big categories honored at Friday’s (Feb. 5) ceremony below:
Entertainer of the Year
Michael B. Jordan**WINNER
Misty Copeland
Pharrell Williams
Shonda Rhimes
Viola Davis
Outstanding Motion Picture
Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)
Concussion (Sony)
Creed (Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)
Dope (Open Road Films)
Straight Outta Compton (Universal)**WINNER
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Abraham Attah, Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Secret in Their Eyes (STX)
Michael B. Jordan, Creed (Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)**WINNER
Michael Ealy, The Perfect Guy (Screen Gems)
Will Smith, Concussion (Sony)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Lauren Keke Palmer, Brotherly Love (Flavor Unit)
Sanaa Lathan, The Perfect Guy (Screen Gems)**WINNER
Teyonah Parris, Chi-Raq (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)
Viola Davis, Lila and Eve (Samuel Goldwyn)
Zoe Saldana, Infinitely Polar Bear (Sony Pictures Classics)
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish (ABC)**WINNER
House of Lies (Showtime)
Key & Peele (Comedy Central)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)**WINNER
Don Cheadle, House of Lies (Showtime)
Dwayne Johnson, Ballers (HBO)
RonReaco Lee, Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Loretta Devine, The Carmichael Show (NBC)
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)**WINNER
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Wendy Raquel Robinson, The Game (BET)
Outstanding Drama Series
Being Mary Jane (BET)
Empire (Fox)**WINNER
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Power (Starz)
Scandal (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
LL Cool J, NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Morris Chestnut, Rosewood (Fox)
Omari Hardwick, Power (Starz)
Terrence Howard, Empire (Fox)**WINNER
Wesley Snipes, The Player (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane (BET)
Kerry Washington, Scandal (ABC)
Nicole Beharie, Sleepy Hollow (Fox)
Taraji P. Henson, Empire (Fox)**WINNER
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
