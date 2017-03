Channing Tatum & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Will Star in Musical Comedy Movie!

Exciting news!

Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be starring in an upcoming musical comedy movie together!

Wicked and Grease Live producer Marc Platt is set to handle the project.

So far, no specific details have been released yet, but we’re sure more information will come out soon.

Are you excited to see these two handsome actors together?