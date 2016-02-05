See The NAACP Image Awards 2016 Presenters & Nominations List!

The 2016 NAACP Image Awards will be happening super soon and we’re so excited!

There are a ton of amazing presenters and nominees who will be attending the show!

Celebs who can be spotted on the red carpet include Michael B. Jordan, KeKe Palmer, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Ken Jeong, Gina Rodriguez, and Keegan-Michael Key!

This award show celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.

Tune in tonight (February 5) at 9/8c on TV One!

Check out the full presenters and nominations list below:

Celebrity Attendees

Will Smith

Viola Davis

Gina Rodriguez

Kerry Washington

Morris Chestnut

Ice Cube

LL Cool J

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Tika Sumpter

Keegan-Michael Key

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Chadwick Boseman

Shameik Moore

Abraham Attah

Michael B. Jordan

Tracee Ellis Ross

Loretta Devine

Shonda Rhimes

Omari Hardwick

Wendy Raquel Robinson

Sanaa Lathan

RonReaco Lee

Keke Palmer

Teyonah Parris

Michael Ealy

Tom Joyner

LeToya Luckett

Ken Jeong

F. Gary Gray

The cast and crew of Empire – Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere Gray, Grace Gealey, Trai Byers, Serayah, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Kaitlin Doubleday, Lee Daniels, Danny Strong.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Michael B. Jordan

Misty Copeland

Pharrell Williams

Shonda Rhimes

Viola Davis

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Motion Picture

Beasts of No Nation

Concussion

Creed

Dope

Straight Outta Compton

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Abraham Attah, Beasts of No Nation

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Secret in Their Eyes

Michael B. Jordan, Creed

Michael Ealy – The Perfect Guy

Will Smith – Concussion

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Lauren ‘Keke’ Palmer, Brotherly Love

Sanaa Lathan, The Perfect Guy

Teyonah Parris – Chi-Raq

Viola Davis, Lila and Eve

Zoe Saldana, Infinitely Polar Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Martian

Corey Hawkins, Straight Outta Compton

Forest Whitaker, Southpaw

Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation

O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Straight Outta Compton – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Chi-Raq

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Concussion

Jennifer Hudson, Chi-Raq

Phylicia Rashad, Creed – WINNER

Tessa Thompson, Creed

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Beasts of No Nation – WINNER

Brotherly Love

Chi-Raq

Infinitely Polar Bear

Secret in Their Eyes

TELEVISION

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

House of Lies

Key & Peele

Orange is the New Black

Survivor’s Remorse

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

RonReaco Lee, Survivor’s Remorse

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Loretta Devine, The Carmichael Show

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Wendy Raquel Robinson, The Game

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

David Alan Grier, The Carmichael Show

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish

Mike Epps, Survivor’s Remorse – WINNER

Miles Brown, black-ish

Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anna Deavere Smith, Nurse Jackie

Danielle Brooks, Orange is the New Black

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Marsai Martin, black-ish – WINNER

Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse

Outstanding Drama Series

Being Mary Jane

Empire

How to Get Away with Murder

Power

Scandal

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

LL Cool J, NCIS: Los Angeles

Morris Chestnut, Rosewood

Omari Hardwick, Power

Terrence Howard, Empire

Wesley Snipes, The Player

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Nicole Beharie, Sleepy Hollow

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away with Murder

Bryshere Y. Gray, Empire

Guillermo Diaz, Scandal

Joe Morton, Scandal – WINNER

Jussie Smollett, Empire

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Grace Gealey, Empire

Naturi Naughton, Power

Regina King, American Crime – WINNER

Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

American Crime

Bessie

Luther

The Book of Negroes

The Wiz Live!

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

Cuba Gooding, Jr., The Book of Negroes

David Alan Grier, The Wiz Live! – WINNER

David Oyelowo, Nightingale

Idris Elba, Luther

Michael Kenneth Williams, Bessie

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Hotel

Aunjanue Ellis, The Book of Negroes

Jill Scott, With This Ring

LaTonya Richardson Jackson, Show Me a Hero

Queen Latifah, Bessie – WINNER

Outstanding News/ Information (Series or Special)

Katrina: 10 Years After the Storm

News One Now

Oprah Prime: Celebrating Dr. King and the Selma Marches 50 Years Later

Oprah: Where Are They Now?- Civil Rights Special

Unsung – WINNER

Outstanding Talk Series

Melissa Harris-Perry

Steve Harvey

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Talk – WINNER

The Wendy Williams Show

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Dancing With the Stars

Iyanla: Fix My Life

Shark Tank

The Voice

Welcome to Sweetie Pies – WINNER

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

Black Girls Rock!

Family Feud – WINNER

Oprah’s Master Class

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore

Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins – WINNER

Dora and Friends

K.C. Undercover

Little Ballers

Project MC2

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Mini-series)

Hudson Yang, Fresh Off The Boat

Marcus Scribner, black-ish – WINNER

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Miles Brown, black-ish

Skai Jackson, Jessie

Outstanding Host in News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special)

Steve Harvey, Family Feud – WINNER

Melissa Harris-Perry, Melissa Harris-Perry

Bryant Gumbel, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Larry Wilmore, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore

WRITING

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Alan Yang, Aziz Ansari, Master of None – “Parents”

Jennie Snyder Urman, Jane The Virgin – “Chapter Twenty-Three”

Jill Soloway, Transparent – “Kina Hora”

Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Martel, Ian Roberts, Rebecca Drysdale, Colton Dunn, Phil Augusta Jackson, Alex Rubens, Charlie Sanders, Rich Talarico, Key & Peele – “Y’all Ready For This?”

Kenya M. Barris, black-ish – “The Word” – WINNER

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Erika Green Swafford, Doug Stockstill, How to Get Away with Murder – “Mama’s Here Now”

John Ridley, American Crime – “Episode 1″

LaToya Morgan, TURN: Washingtons Spies – “False Flag”

Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Empire – “Pilot”

Mara Brock Akil, Jameal Turner, Keli Goff, Being Mary Jane – “Sparrow” – WINNER

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Dee Rees, Bessie

Lawrence Hill, Clement Virgo, The Book of Negroes – WINNER

Michael S. Bandy, Eric Stein, White Water

Nzingha Stewart, With This Ring

Shem Bitterman, Whitney

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Andrea Berloff, Jonathan Herman, Straight Outta Compton

Christopher Cleveland & Bettina Gilois, Grant Thompson, McFarland USA

Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley, Inside Out

Rick Famuyiwa, Dope

Ryan Coogler, Aaron Covington, Creed – WINNER

DIRECTING

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Aziz Ansari, Master of None – “Parents”

Brad Silberling, Jane The Virgin – “Chapter Twenty-Three”

Don Cheadle, House of Lies – “The Urge to Save Humanity is Almost Always a False Front for the Urge to Rule” – WINNER

Peter Atencio, Key & Peele – “The End”

Stan Lathan, Real Husbands of Hollywood – “Cabin Pressure”

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Ernest Dickerson, Hand of God – “Welcome the Stranger”

John Ridley, American Crime – “Episode 1″ – WINNER

Lee Daniels, Empire – “Pilot”

Millicent Shelton, American Crime – “Episode Ten”

Salim Akil, Being Mary Jane – “Sparrow”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Christine Swanson, For the Love of Ruth

Dee Rees, Bessie – WINNER

Nzingha Stewart, With This Ring

Rusty Cundieff, White Water

Salim Akil, The Start Up

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Charles Stone, III, Lila and Eve

F. Gary Gray, Straight Outta Compton

Rick Famuyiwa, Dope

Ryan Coogler, Creed – WINNER

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Aisha Tyler, Archer

Audra McDonald, Doc McStuffins

Jeffrey Wright, The Good Dinosaur

Loretta Devine, Doc McStuffins – WINNER

Wanda Sykes, Penn Zero

RECORDING

Outstanding New Artist

Andra Day

Judith Hill

Jussie Smollett – WINNER

The Weeknd

Yazz

Outstanding Male Artist

Charlie Wilson

Kendrick Lamar

Pharrell Williams – WINNER

The Weeknd

Tyrese Gibson

Outstanding Female Artist

Janet Jackson

Jazmine Sullivan

Jill Scott – WINNER

Lalah Hathaway

Lauryn Hill

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Conqueror” – Empire Cast feat. Estelle & Jussie Smollett – WINNER

“Hamilton: An American Musical” – Original Broadway Cast

“No Sleeep” – Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole

“One Man Can Change The World” – Big Sean feat. Kanye West and John Legend

“Sound & Color” – Alabama Shakes

Outstanding Jazz Album

BrotherLEE Love: Celebrating Lee Morgan – Terell Stafford Quintet

Dee Dee’s Feathers – Dee Dee Bridgewater, Irvin Mayfield, New Orleans Jazz Orchestra

Miles Davis at Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 – Miles Davis – WINNER

The Complete Concert By The Sea – Erroll Garner

The Epic – Kamasi Washington

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

A Different Place – Kim Burrell

It’s Personal – Tina Campbell – WINNER

Losing My Religion – Kirk Franklin

The Gospel According To Jazz – Chapter IV – Kirk Whalum

You Shall Live – Marvin Sapp

Outstanding Music Video

“Can’t Feel My Face” – The Weeknd

“Freedom” – Pharrell Williams

“No Sleeep” – Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole

“Shame” – Tyrese Gibson – WINNER

“Sound & Color” – Alabama Shakes

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“Back Together” – Jill Scott – WINNER

“Everytime I’m With You” – Seal

“Feeling Good” – Lauryn Hill

“Goodnight Kisses” – Charlie Wilson

“Let It Burn” – Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Conqueror” – Empire Cast feat. Estelle & Jussie Smollett

“Freedom” – Pharrell Williams

“No Sleeep” – Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole

“Unbreakable” – Janet Jackson

“You’re So Beautiful” – Empire Cast feat. Jussie Smollett & Yazz – WINNER

Outstanding Album

Beauty Behind the Madness – The Weeknd

Empire (Original Soundtrack from Season One) – Empire Cast

Forever Charlie – Charlie Wilson

Unbreakable – Janet Jackson

Woman – Jill Scott – WINNER

DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Amy

Dreamcatcher

In My Fathers House

The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution – WINNER

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

August Wilson: The Ground on Which I Stand

Belief

Kareem: Minority of One

Light Girls

Muhammad Ali: The Peoples Champ – WINNER

LITERATURE

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Driving the King – Ravi Howard

Ghost Summer: Stories – Tananarive Due

Mama’s Boy – ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Stand Your Ground – Victoria Christopher Murrary – WINNER

Under the Udala Trees – Chinelo Okparanta

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

50 Billion Dollar Boss: African American Women Sharing Stories of Success in Entrepreneurship and Leadership – Kathey Porter, Andrea Hoffman

Ghettoside: A True Story of Murder in America – Jill Leovy

SHOWDOWN: Thurgood Marshall and the Supreme Court Nomination That Changed America – Wil Haygood

Spectacle: The Astonishing Life of Ota Benga – Pamela Newkirk – WINNER

The Light of the World – Elizabeth Alexander

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

The Fishermen – Chigozie Obioma – WINNER

The Presidency in Black and White: My Up-Close View of Three Presidents and Race in America – April D. Ryan

The Star Side of Bird Hill – Naomi Jackson

The Turner House – Angela Flournoy

The Wind In The Reeds: A Storm, A Play And The City That Could Not Be Broken – Wendell Pierce, Rod Dreher

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Auto-Biography

After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye – Jan Gaye with David Ritz

Between The World and Me – Ta-Nehisi Coates – WINNER

One Righteous Man: Samuel Battle and the Shattering of the Color Line in New York – Arthur Browne

Power Forward: My Presidential Education – Reggie Love

Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person – Shonda Rhimes

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Big Words to Little Me: Tips and Advice for the Younger Self – Sakina Ibrahim with Jessie Lee

Free Your Mind: An African American Guide to Meditation and Freedom – Cortez R. Rainey

Grandbaby Cakes: Modern Recipes, Vintage Charm, Soulful Memories – Jocelyn Delk Adams

Keep Calm… It’s Just Real Estate: Your No-Stress Guide To Buying A Home – Egypt Sherrod

Soul Food Love: Healthy Recipes Inspired by One Hundred Years of Cooking in a Black Family – Alice Randall, Caroline Randall Williams – WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude – Ross Gay

How to Be Drawn – Terrance Hayes – WINNER

Reconnaissance – Carl Phillips

Redbone – Mahogany L. Browne

Wild Hundreds – Nate Marshall

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Chasing Freedom: The Life Journeys of Harriet Tubman and Susan B. Anthony, Inspired by Historical Facts – Nikki Grimes (Author), Michele Wood (Illustrator)

Gordon Parks How the Photographer Captured Black and White America – Carole Boston Weatherford (Author), Jamey Christoph (Illustrator) – WINNER

Granddaddy’s Turn: A Journey to the Ballot Box – Michael S. Bandy (Author), Eric Stein (Author), James E. Ransome (Illustrator)

If You Plant a Seed – Kadir Nelson

New Shoes – Susan Lynn Meyer (Author), Eric Velasquez (Illustrator)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Rhythm Ride: A Road Trip Through the Motown Sound – Andrea Davis Pinkney

Stella By Starlight – Sharon Draper

Untwine – Edwidge Danticat

X: A Novel – Ilyasah Shabazz with Kekla Magoon – WINNER

You Are Wonderfully Made: 12 Life-Changing Principles for Teen Girls to Embrace – Gwen Richardson, Sylvia Daye Richardson