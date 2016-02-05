See The NAACP Image Awards 2016 Presenters & Nominations List!
The 2016 NAACP Image Awards will be happening super soon and we’re so excited!
There are a ton of amazing presenters and nominees who will be attending the show!
Celebs who can be spotted on the red carpet include Michael B. Jordan, KeKe Palmer, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Ken Jeong, Gina Rodriguez, and Keegan-Michael Key!
This award show celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.
Tune in tonight (February 5) at 9/8c on TV One!
Check out the full presenters and nominations list below:
Celebrity Attendees
Will Smith
Viola Davis
Gina Rodriguez
Kerry Washington
Morris Chestnut
Ice Cube
LL Cool J
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Tika Sumpter
Keegan-Michael Key
O’Shea Jackson Jr.
Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Chadwick Boseman
Shameik Moore
Abraham Attah
Michael B. Jordan
Tracee Ellis Ross
Loretta Devine
Shonda Rhimes
Omari Hardwick
Wendy Raquel Robinson
Sanaa Lathan
RonReaco Lee
Keke Palmer
Teyonah Parris
Michael Ealy
Tom Joyner
LeToya Luckett
Ken Jeong
F. Gary Gray
The cast and crew of Empire – Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere Gray, Grace Gealey, Trai Byers, Serayah, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Kaitlin Doubleday, Lee Daniels, Danny Strong.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Michael B. Jordan
Misty Copeland
Pharrell Williams
Shonda Rhimes
Viola Davis
MOTION PICTURE
Outstanding Motion Picture
Beasts of No Nation
Concussion
Creed
Dope
Straight Outta Compton
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Abraham Attah, Beasts of No Nation
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Secret in Their Eyes
Michael B. Jordan, Creed
Michael Ealy – The Perfect Guy
Will Smith – Concussion
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Lauren ‘Keke’ Palmer, Brotherly Love
Sanaa Lathan, The Perfect Guy
Teyonah Parris – Chi-Raq
Viola Davis, Lila and Eve
Zoe Saldana, Infinitely Polar Bear
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Martian
Corey Hawkins, Straight Outta Compton
Forest Whitaker, Southpaw
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Straight Outta Compton – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Chi-Raq
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Concussion
Jennifer Hudson, Chi-Raq
Phylicia Rashad, Creed – WINNER
Tessa Thompson, Creed
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Beasts of No Nation – WINNER
Brotherly Love
Chi-Raq
Infinitely Polar Bear
Secret in Their Eyes
TELEVISION
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
House of Lies
Key & Peele
Orange is the New Black
Survivor’s Remorse
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
RonReaco Lee, Survivor’s Remorse
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Loretta Devine, The Carmichael Show
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Wendy Raquel Robinson, The Game
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
David Alan Grier, The Carmichael Show
Laurence Fishburne, black-ish
Mike Epps, Survivor’s Remorse – WINNER
Miles Brown, black-ish
Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Anna Deavere Smith, Nurse Jackie
Danielle Brooks, Orange is the New Black
Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
Marsai Martin, black-ish – WINNER
Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse
Outstanding Drama Series
Being Mary Jane
Empire
How to Get Away with Murder
Power
Scandal
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
LL Cool J, NCIS: Los Angeles
Morris Chestnut, Rosewood
Omari Hardwick, Power
Terrence Howard, Empire
Wesley Snipes, The Player
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Nicole Beharie, Sleepy Hollow
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away with Murder
Bryshere Y. Gray, Empire
Guillermo Diaz, Scandal
Joe Morton, Scandal – WINNER
Jussie Smollett, Empire
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Grace Gealey, Empire
Naturi Naughton, Power
Regina King, American Crime – WINNER
Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special
American Crime
Bessie
Luther
The Book of Negroes
The Wiz Live!
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special
Cuba Gooding, Jr., The Book of Negroes
David Alan Grier, The Wiz Live! – WINNER
David Oyelowo, Nightingale
Idris Elba, Luther
Michael Kenneth Williams, Bessie
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special
Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Hotel
Aunjanue Ellis, The Book of Negroes
Jill Scott, With This Ring
LaTonya Richardson Jackson, Show Me a Hero
Queen Latifah, Bessie – WINNER
Outstanding News/ Information (Series or Special)
Katrina: 10 Years After the Storm
News One Now
Oprah Prime: Celebrating Dr. King and the Selma Marches 50 Years Later
Oprah: Where Are They Now?- Civil Rights Special
Unsung – WINNER
Outstanding Talk Series
Melissa Harris-Perry
Steve Harvey
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Talk – WINNER
The Wendy Williams Show
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Dancing With the Stars
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Shark Tank
The Voice
Welcome to Sweetie Pies – WINNER
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
Black Girls Rock!
Family Feud – WINNER
Oprah’s Master Class
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore
Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins – WINNER
Dora and Friends
K.C. Undercover
Little Ballers
Project MC2
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Mini-series)
Hudson Yang, Fresh Off The Boat
Marcus Scribner, black-ish – WINNER
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Miles Brown, black-ish
Skai Jackson, Jessie
Outstanding Host in News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special)
Steve Harvey, Family Feud – WINNER
Melissa Harris-Perry, Melissa Harris-Perry
Bryant Gumbel, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Larry Wilmore, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore
WRITING
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Alan Yang, Aziz Ansari, Master of None – “Parents”
Jennie Snyder Urman, Jane The Virgin – “Chapter Twenty-Three”
Jill Soloway, Transparent – “Kina Hora”
Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Martel, Ian Roberts, Rebecca Drysdale, Colton Dunn, Phil Augusta Jackson, Alex Rubens, Charlie Sanders, Rich Talarico, Key & Peele – “Y’all Ready For This?”
Kenya M. Barris, black-ish – “The Word” – WINNER
Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Erika Green Swafford, Doug Stockstill, How to Get Away with Murder – “Mama’s Here Now”
John Ridley, American Crime – “Episode 1″
LaToya Morgan, TURN: Washingtons Spies – “False Flag”
Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Empire – “Pilot”
Mara Brock Akil, Jameal Turner, Keli Goff, Being Mary Jane – “Sparrow” – WINNER
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Dee Rees, Bessie
Lawrence Hill, Clement Virgo, The Book of Negroes – WINNER
Michael S. Bandy, Eric Stein, White Water
Nzingha Stewart, With This Ring
Shem Bitterman, Whitney
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Andrea Berloff, Jonathan Herman, Straight Outta Compton
Christopher Cleveland & Bettina Gilois, Grant Thompson, McFarland USA
Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley, Inside Out
Rick Famuyiwa, Dope
Ryan Coogler, Aaron Covington, Creed – WINNER
DIRECTING
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Aziz Ansari, Master of None – “Parents”
Brad Silberling, Jane The Virgin – “Chapter Twenty-Three”
Don Cheadle, House of Lies – “The Urge to Save Humanity is Almost Always a False Front for the Urge to Rule” – WINNER
Peter Atencio, Key & Peele – “The End”
Stan Lathan, Real Husbands of Hollywood – “Cabin Pressure”
Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
Ernest Dickerson, Hand of God – “Welcome the Stranger”
John Ridley, American Crime – “Episode 1″ – WINNER
Lee Daniels, Empire – “Pilot”
Millicent Shelton, American Crime – “Episode Ten”
Salim Akil, Being Mary Jane – “Sparrow”
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Christine Swanson, For the Love of Ruth
Dee Rees, Bessie – WINNER
Nzingha Stewart, With This Ring
Rusty Cundieff, White Water
Salim Akil, The Start Up
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Charles Stone, III, Lila and Eve
F. Gary Gray, Straight Outta Compton
Rick Famuyiwa, Dope
Ryan Coogler, Creed – WINNER
ANIMATED/CGI
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Aisha Tyler, Archer
Audra McDonald, Doc McStuffins
Jeffrey Wright, The Good Dinosaur
Loretta Devine, Doc McStuffins – WINNER
Wanda Sykes, Penn Zero
RECORDING
Outstanding New Artist
Andra Day
Judith Hill
Jussie Smollett – WINNER
The Weeknd
Yazz
Outstanding Male Artist
Charlie Wilson
Kendrick Lamar
Pharrell Williams – WINNER
The Weeknd
Tyrese Gibson
Outstanding Female Artist
Janet Jackson
Jazmine Sullivan
Jill Scott – WINNER
Lalah Hathaway
Lauryn Hill
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
“Conqueror” – Empire Cast feat. Estelle & Jussie Smollett – WINNER
“Hamilton: An American Musical” – Original Broadway Cast
“No Sleeep” – Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole
“One Man Can Change The World” – Big Sean feat. Kanye West and John Legend
“Sound & Color” – Alabama Shakes
Outstanding Jazz Album
BrotherLEE Love: Celebrating Lee Morgan – Terell Stafford Quintet
Dee Dee’s Feathers – Dee Dee Bridgewater, Irvin Mayfield, New Orleans Jazz Orchestra
Miles Davis at Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 – Miles Davis – WINNER
The Complete Concert By The Sea – Erroll Garner
The Epic – Kamasi Washington
Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
A Different Place – Kim Burrell
It’s Personal – Tina Campbell – WINNER
Losing My Religion – Kirk Franklin
The Gospel According To Jazz – Chapter IV – Kirk Whalum
You Shall Live – Marvin Sapp
Outstanding Music Video
“Can’t Feel My Face” – The Weeknd
“Freedom” – Pharrell Williams
“No Sleeep” – Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole
“Shame” – Tyrese Gibson – WINNER
“Sound & Color” – Alabama Shakes
Outstanding Song – Traditional
“Back Together” – Jill Scott – WINNER
“Everytime I’m With You” – Seal
“Feeling Good” – Lauryn Hill
“Goodnight Kisses” – Charlie Wilson
“Let It Burn” – Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
“Conqueror” – Empire Cast feat. Estelle & Jussie Smollett
“Freedom” – Pharrell Williams
“No Sleeep” – Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole
“Unbreakable” – Janet Jackson
“You’re So Beautiful” – Empire Cast feat. Jussie Smollett & Yazz – WINNER
Outstanding Album
Beauty Behind the Madness – The Weeknd
Empire (Original Soundtrack from Season One) – Empire Cast
Forever Charlie – Charlie Wilson
Unbreakable – Janet Jackson
Woman – Jill Scott – WINNER
DOCUMENTARY
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Amy
Dreamcatcher
In My Fathers House
The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution – WINNER
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
August Wilson: The Ground on Which I Stand
Belief
Kareem: Minority of One
Light Girls
Muhammad Ali: The Peoples Champ – WINNER
LITERATURE
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Driving the King – Ravi Howard
Ghost Summer: Stories – Tananarive Due
Mama’s Boy – ReShonda Tate Billingsley
Stand Your Ground – Victoria Christopher Murrary – WINNER
Under the Udala Trees – Chinelo Okparanta
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
50 Billion Dollar Boss: African American Women Sharing Stories of Success in Entrepreneurship and Leadership – Kathey Porter, Andrea Hoffman
Ghettoside: A True Story of Murder in America – Jill Leovy
SHOWDOWN: Thurgood Marshall and the Supreme Court Nomination That Changed America – Wil Haygood
Spectacle: The Astonishing Life of Ota Benga – Pamela Newkirk – WINNER
The Light of the World – Elizabeth Alexander
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
The Fishermen – Chigozie Obioma – WINNER
The Presidency in Black and White: My Up-Close View of Three Presidents and Race in America – April D. Ryan
The Star Side of Bird Hill – Naomi Jackson
The Turner House – Angela Flournoy
The Wind In The Reeds: A Storm, A Play And The City That Could Not Be Broken – Wendell Pierce, Rod Dreher
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Auto-Biography
After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye – Jan Gaye with David Ritz
Between The World and Me – Ta-Nehisi Coates – WINNER
One Righteous Man: Samuel Battle and the Shattering of the Color Line in New York – Arthur Browne
Power Forward: My Presidential Education – Reggie Love
Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person – Shonda Rhimes
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Big Words to Little Me: Tips and Advice for the Younger Self – Sakina Ibrahim with Jessie Lee
Free Your Mind: An African American Guide to Meditation and Freedom – Cortez R. Rainey
Grandbaby Cakes: Modern Recipes, Vintage Charm, Soulful Memories – Jocelyn Delk Adams
Keep Calm… It’s Just Real Estate: Your No-Stress Guide To Buying A Home – Egypt Sherrod
Soul Food Love: Healthy Recipes Inspired by One Hundred Years of Cooking in a Black Family – Alice Randall, Caroline Randall Williams – WINNER
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude – Ross Gay
How to Be Drawn – Terrance Hayes – WINNER
Reconnaissance – Carl Phillips
Redbone – Mahogany L. Browne
Wild Hundreds – Nate Marshall
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
Chasing Freedom: The Life Journeys of Harriet Tubman and Susan B. Anthony, Inspired by Historical Facts – Nikki Grimes (Author), Michele Wood (Illustrator)
Gordon Parks How the Photographer Captured Black and White America – Carole Boston Weatherford (Author), Jamey Christoph (Illustrator) – WINNER
Granddaddy’s Turn: A Journey to the Ballot Box – Michael S. Bandy (Author), Eric Stein (Author), James E. Ransome (Illustrator)
If You Plant a Seed – Kadir Nelson
New Shoes – Susan Lynn Meyer (Author), Eric Velasquez (Illustrator)
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Rhythm Ride: A Road Trip Through the Motown Sound – Andrea Davis Pinkney
Stella By Starlight – Sharon Draper
Untwine – Edwidge Danticat
X: A Novel – Ilyasah Shabazz with Kekla Magoon – WINNER
You Are Wonderfully Made: 12 Life-Changing Principles for Teen Girls to Embrace – Gwen Richardson, Sylvia Daye Richardson
