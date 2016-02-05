Rihanna To Perform At Grammys 2016! (Details Here)

Rihanna will be hitting the stage at the 2016 Grammys!

“See y’all at the #GRAMMYs February 15 on @CBS at 8e/5p!!,” the 27-year-old singer captioned a photo on Instagram!

Other performers at the Grammys include Justin Bieber, Pitbull, Travis Barker, Robin Thicke, Lady Gaga, Adele, James Bay, Andra Day, Ellie Goulding, Sam Hunt, Tori Kelly, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood, and The Weeknd.

You can also catch Riri performing live at the 2016 Brit Awards on Wednesday (February 24) at London’s O2 Arena!

The highly anticipated show is set to be hosted by LL Cool J and will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tune into The Grammys on Monday, February 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS!