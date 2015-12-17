Celebrity Style Snaps: Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Keke Palmer, Gina Rodriguez, & Ciara

Kylie Jenner takes a cute selfie in a chic out from Express edition capsule collection!

Gwen Stefani was a gorgeous lady in red during “The Voice”! Such a pretty gown.

Keke Palmer looking super cool while rocking an Adidas Originals jumpsuit!

Gina Rodriguez and the creator of Jane the Virgin‘s adorable five year old son hit up the red carpet to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens! She is wearing a Halston gown and a carrying a Rauwolf clutch!

Ciara elegantly poses with two huge and adorable puppies in a hot little black Top Sshopdress!