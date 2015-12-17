 

Celebrity Style Snaps: Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Keke Palmer, Gina Rodriguez, & Ciara

Celebrity Style Snaps: Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Keke Palmer, Gina Rodriguez, & Ciara

Posted on December 17, 2015
in Celeb Style Snaps, Celebrity News, Fashion, Teen
0 Comments

Kylie Jenner takes a cute selfie in a chic out from Express edition capsule collection!

kylie jenner

Gwen Stefani was a gorgeous  lady in red during “The Voice”! Such a pretty gown.

Gwen Stefani

 

Keke Palmer  looking super cool  while rocking an Adidas Originals jumpsuit!

Keke Palmer

 

Gina Rodriguez and the creator of Jane the Virgin‘s adorable five year old son hit up the red carpet to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens! She is wearing a Halston gown and a carrying a Rauwolf clutch!

Gina Rodriguez

 

Ciara elegantly poses  with two huge and adorable puppies in a hot little black Top Sshopdress!

Ciara

 

 

Tags:

No Comments

Post a Comment

FAQ

Latest Posts

Sign Up!

Choose between 1-4 footer
columns and populate them...
[contact-form-7 id="78" html_class="cf7_custom_style_1"]