Teen Star of the Week: Genneya Walton! (Photos)

We are big fans of teen star Genneya Walton!

The 16-year-old dancer and actress stars in the Netflix tween series called Project Mc2, which premiered earlier this month. Genneya is also known for her work in Extant, Isabelle Dances Into the Spotlight, and Just Dance: Disney Party!

Just recently, the young entertainer announced that she will be joining the amazing Imma Beast Company – a leading dance company based in Los Angeles!

“Congratulations to everyone that made the Imma beast company! Everyone is so insanely talented and this will be an amazing year! I’m honestly still in shock that I was chosen early to be a part of the company and I can’t thank @willdabeast__ and @janelleginestra enough for believing in me,” Genneya shared in an Instagram post.

She added, “These two people have made such an impact on the dance world and the people in it and I’m so blessed to be in their 2015/2016 company. I’m looking forward to an insane year of training and improvement.”

Congratulations to Genneya!

To see more from Genneya, follow her Instagram and Twitter pages!